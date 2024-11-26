Delhi’s Air Quality Nears ‘Severe’ Category After Brief Respite

Delhi’s air quality on Tuesday has deteriorated sharply, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) nearing the "severe" category, just a day after a brief improvement. Monitoring stations across the city reported AQI levels exceeding 400 in several areas, including Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, and Bawana, indicating hazardous conditions.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) attributed the decline to stagnant wind conditions, a drop in temperatures, and emissions from local and regional sources. A shallow fog layer further trapped pollutants near the surface, exacerbating the situation.

On Sunday, increased wind speeds had temporarily improved air quality. However, experts warned that such changes are transient and do not address the root causes of Delhi’s chronic pollution. The primary contributors include vehicular emissions, construction dust, industrial pollutants, and seasonal stubble burning in neighboring states.

The Delhi government has implemented emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat the worsening air. These include a ban on construction activities, restrictions on heavy vehicles, intensified water sprinkling on roads, and the use of anti-smog guns.

Health experts have raised alarms about the impact on residents, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. Hospitals in the city have reported a rise in cases of respiratory distress, asthma, and other pollution-related illnesses.

Environmentalists emphasize the need for systemic solutions, such as transitioning to cleaner energy sources, stricter emission controls, and regional collaboration to tackle stubble burning. Meanwhile, residents are resorting to masks, air purifiers, and limited outdoor activity to cope with the crisis.

The deteriorating air quality underscores the urgency for long-term measures to mitigate Delhi’s pollution and protect public health.