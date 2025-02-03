Delhi wedding called off after groom’s Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai dance

Wedding dance reels have become a viral sensation, capturing the joy and celebration of newlyweds and their families. However, a wedding in Delhi took an unexpected turn when the bride’s father abruptly called off the ceremony over the groom’s choice of dance performance.

The incident occurred during the wedding festivities when the groom enthusiastically danced to the Bollywood hit Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from the 1993 film Khal Nayak, originally featuring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. While some guests found the performance entertaining, it did not sit well with the bride’s father, who deemed it inappropriate for the occasion.

According to witnesses, the bride’s family was visibly upset by the groom’s act, considering it disrespectful and unbecoming of a groom during a traditional wedding. A heated argument ensued between both families, escalating tensions. The bride’s father, angered by the perceived lack of decorum, made the shocking decision to call off the wedding on the spot.

Guests and relatives tried to mediate and salvage the situation, but the disagreement proved irreconcilable. The bride’s family stood firm in their decision, and the wedding was officially canceled. The groom and his family were left stunned as the celebrations turned into an unexpected controversy.

The incident has sparked debates on social media about the fine line between fun and tradition at weddings. While wedding dance performances continue to trend, this event serves as a reminder that cultural sensitivities and family values still play a crucial role in marriage ceremonies in India.