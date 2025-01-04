Delhi: Uber penalized Rs 54,100 for failing to provide timely cab service for a couple

New Delhi: The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered cab aggregator Uber to pay Rs 54,000 for failing to provide a scheduled cab on time.

The State Commission upheld a lower commission's decision, directing Uber India to compensate a customer for not providing a timely cab and also not addressing the issue properly, deeming it a clear "deficiency in service."

The issue dates back to November 19, 2022, when Upendra Singh booked an Uber at 3:15 am to reach Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi for his flight to Indore.

However, the can did not arrive and despite multiple calls, neither the driver nor the Uber responded.

Not able to get in contact with the driver, Singh hired a local taxi and reached the airport at 5:15 am. Delay in reaching the airport, resulted in the couple missing the flight.

The pre-booked return tickets to Delhi got wasted, and their time with family in Indore was cut to less than 12 hours.

An angered Singh tried to settle the issue with Uber, but receiving no response from their representatives, even after sending a legal notice on November 23, 2021, he approached the Delhi District Consumer Commission, which ruled in October 2023 that Uber must compensate him paying Rs 24,100 for the replacement tickets, along with an additional Rs 30,000 for the mental agony and legal expenses.

Uber appealed the district commission's decision to the State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, that it is not directly responsible for individual drivers' action. The cab aggregator said it was not given sufficient opportunity to present its case and suggested Singh could have booked another ride through their app, rather than booking a local taxi.

However, the State Commission rejected Uber's arguments emphasizing being transportation service provider, Uber is responsible for delivering reliable and timely service to commuters.

The commission said that Uber's failure to meet this duty constituted a clear deficiency in service, making the company accountable for the harm caused.