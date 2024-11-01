Delhi suffers post-Diwali smog as cracker ban fails, AQI plummets

New Delhi: Despite a citywide ban on firecrackers, Delhi awoke to a dense haze on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) plunging to 362, classified as 'very poor.' The city's air quality post-Diwali marked the most polluted in three years, with a 24-hour average AQI of 330 on Diwali, compared to 218 in 2023 and 312 in 2022, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Monitoring stations across the city reported severe pollution levels, with Anand Vihar, Burari, and Sonia Vihar nearing 'severe' AQI ratings. PM2.5 concentrations soared to hazardous levels, significantly above the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic meter, posing severe health risks, especially to vulnerable groups.

Efforts by the Delhi government, including a comprehensive firecracker ban and the deployment of 377 enforcement teams, failed to prevent widespread violations. Areas like Punjabi Bagh and East of Kailash saw rampant firecracker use, worsening the air quality.

Meanwhile, the BJP accused the AAP government of failing to address pollution sources like unmaintained roads. Leader Vijender Gupta criticised the administration for broken promises, claiming poor infrastructure was more to blame than Diwali fireworks.







