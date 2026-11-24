New Delhi: Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Tuesday for the 10th consecutive day, and PM2.5 remained the dominant pollutant.

Of the 58 monitoring stations that recorded data on Tuesday, air quality was in the 'poor' category at 34, 'moderate' at 19 and 'very poor' at five.

The Cantonment area recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 346. It also recorded its highest reading since May 8, according to the Sameer app.

The Cantonment monitoring station, which has often recorded among the lowest pollution levels in the city this month, had also registered a day in the 'satisfactory' category. It recorded more than 10 days with 'moderate' air quality during the month.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The city's AQI stood at 280 on November 19, before falling to 270 on November 20, 265 on November 21 and 239 on November 22. It rose to 260 on November 23 before settling at 227 on Tuesday.

According to the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space (CREAMS) laboratory of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, 404 farm-fire incidents were detected across seven states on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of incidents at 174, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 154, Punjab at 37, Rajasthan at 25, Haryana at 10, Uttarakhand at three and Delhi at one.

The farm-fire incident reported in Delhi on Monday took the total number of stubble-burning cases detected in the national capital this year to seven.

All seven incidents have been recorded in the North district, according to the institute.

The India Meteorological Department's Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the 'poor' category from November 24 to November 27. The outlook for the subsequent six days indicates that air quality is likely to remain in the 'poor' to 'very poor' category.

The predicted maximum mixing depth over Delhi is 1,000 metres on November 24 and 25, 1,400 metres on November 26 and 1,100 metres on November 27.

Mixing depth refers to the height up to which pollutants can disperse and mix in the atmosphere. A lower mixing depth limits the vertical dispersion of pollutants, allowing them to accumulate closer to the ground.

The ventilation index is forecast to be 5,000 square metres per second on November 24, 2,500 square metres per second on November 25, 4,000 square metres per second on November 26 and 2,000 square metres per second on November 27.

A ventilation index below 6,000 square metres per second, coupled with an average wind speed of less than 10 kmph, is considered unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants, the IMD said.