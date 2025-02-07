Delhi: St Stephen’s College Receive Bomb Threat Via Email

New Delhi: St Stephen’s College in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Friday morning.

According to Delhi Police, the college received the bomb threat at 7:42 am and the bomb disposal team is at the location.

Earlier in the morning, two schools in Delhi and Noida received bomb threats via email. According to reports, Ahlcon International School in Delhi and Shiv Nadar School in Noida received the bomb threat email.

The bomb and dog squads have reached the spot. The standard operating procedure is being followed, and the police have started the investigation.