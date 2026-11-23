New Delhi: With just a week left for distribution and collection of enumeration forms as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Delhi electoral roll, booth-level officers engaged in the exercise are struggling to trace voters marked 'absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD)', with several saying they are unable to locate electors who have moved out of their registered addresses.

As the November 30 deadline approaches, BLOs across the capital say they are facing difficulties contacting voters, particularly those who had been living in rented accommodations and shifted without leaving behind their new addresses or contact details.

The exercise is part of a special drive launched by the Delhi electoral office to facilitate inclusion of electors whose names were deleted from the draft electoral roll published on August 31 under the SIR exercise.

The draft roll had excluded around 47.5 lakh names from Delhi's previous electoral roll of 1.45 crore voters, including 43.32 lakh marked shifted, 2.82 lakh deceased and 1.45 lakh electors registered at multiple places.

A BLO working in Babarpur's unauthorised colonies said nearly 300 voters in his polling booth had been marked ASDD, most of them tenants who had vacated their rented accommodations.

"Most of the people marked ASDD were tenants. They have moved out, but nobody is willing to tell us where they went. Even their landlords are unwilling to give anything in writing confirming that the tenants have shifted as they're unaware of their whereabouts," he said.

BLOs said the phone numbers available with them are often incorrect or switched off, while those who answered calls are frequently unwilling to cooperate.

"We go to their houses to find them, but they are simply not there. We do not have their phone numbers, and even the numbers available with us are either wrong or switched off. Nobody has approached me on their own to say they have shifted to another place," another BLO said.

He further said BLOs had been instructed to make three visits to each address by November 30, but locating voters without information about their new addresses is a challenge.

"We have been asked to complete 20 per cent of the work by Monday, but how can we do that when the people are simply not there? We have to fill in the forms and then upload the details online as well. If we cannot trace the voters, how are we supposed to complete the target?" he said.

A BLO in Shaheen Bagh said she has around 400-500 voters on her list and has contacted each of them during the initial phase of the exercise. However, she has not received any response from several of them. She said she collected the enumeration forms on Monday and would begin distributing them Tuesday onwards.

Under the procedure laid down by the poll body, electors who have shifted within Delhi are required to submit a duly filled enumeration form along with Annexure-C, mentioning their new address and assembly constituency.

They are required to submit the documents to the electoral registration officer (ERO) or assistant electoral registration officer (AERO) of the constituency where they have shifted. They can also approach the BLO of their new polling station for assistance.

The Delhi electoral office has said booth-wise ASDD lists are available at polling stations, district election offices and with respective BLOs.

BLOs have been tasked with contacting electors and delivering enumeration forms either physically or through electronic means, including WhatsApp and SMS, wherever contact details are available.

Electors can also download and fill out their enumeration forms through the Election Commission's website or ECINET application using the same EPIC number they held before their names were deleted during SIR.

The distribution of enumeration forms and collection of filled-out forms will continue till November 30. The forms will be disposed of by December 10, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 22, according to the Election Commission's instructions.

The Delhi electoral office said of the 33.14 lakh electors who had been issued notices over non-mapping and logical discrepancies, nearly 32.95 lakh have been parked for inclusion in the final electoral roll as of November 23.

Between August 31 and November 22, the poll body received 3.26 lakh Form-6 applications seeking inclusion of names in the electoral rolls, 34,602 Form-7 applications seeking deletion of names and over 1.22 lakh Form-8 applications for correction of entries, shifting of residence, replacement of EPIC and marking of persons with disabilities.

Among districts, West recorded the highest number of Form-6 applications at 39,473, followed by North East (32,053), South East (31,266), East (31,126) and North West (31,111).

South West received the highest number of Form-7 applications at 4,781, followed by South (4,689), North East (4,119), South East (3,674) and West (3,587).

North East topped the list for Form-8 applications with 16,541, followed by West (12,930), East (12,620), South West (11,813) and North West (11,475).

The final electoral roll in Delhi is scheduled to be published on December 22, according to the Election Commission.