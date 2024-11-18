Delhi schools switch to online classes as air pollution worsens

In-person classes will be suspended for all except for students of classes 10 and 12, the Delhi government announced on Sunday, as the city choked under alarming levels of pollution for the fifth straight day. The announcement came hours after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, or GRAP, effective from 8 am Monday.The Directorate of Education directed all heads of government and private schools to ensure that the offline classes for students up to class 9, and class 11, do not take place until further order."All the Heads of government, government aided and unaided private recognised schools of DoE, MCD, NDMC and DCB in Delhi are hereby directed to ensure that the physical classes for all students upto (sic) class nine and class eleven is (sic) to be discontinued from November 18 until further orders," the DoE stated in a circular.In-person classes for students of class 10 and class 12 will continue as usual, it said."With the imposition of GRAP-4 from tmrw, physical classes shall be discontinued for all students, apart from Class 10 and 12. All schools will hold online classes, until further orders," Chief Minister Atishi also said in a post on X.Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) worsened on Sunday, reaching 441 at 4 pm and rising to 457 by 7 pm due to unfavourable weather conditions.According to the government's order, no trucks will be allowed into Delhi except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel (LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric).Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will also be prohibited, except for electric vehicles and CNG and BS-VI diesel ones.Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for those in essential services, the panel said.