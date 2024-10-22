Delhi riots: HC refuses bail plea of accused who pointed gun at policeman

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to Shahrukh Pathan who had allegedly pointed a gun at a policeman during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma rejected Pathan's bail plea after he challenged the trial court's December 14 order refusing him bail.



The counsel representing Pathan argued his client had been accused of the attempt to murder charge for allegedly brandishing a pistol and firing upon a Delhi Police head constable, attracting a maximum punishment of 10 years whereas he had spent over four years in custody.

It was argued before the trial court that about 90 witnesses were yet to be examined and Pathan could not be put in jail for an 'eternity'.

Pathan was arrested on March 3, 2020 from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district and is currently lodged in a Delhi jail.

Violent clashes broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, leaving 53 people dead and scores injured.

An FIR under sections of the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, armed with a deadly weapon, unlawful assembly, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, promoting enmity between different groups and other offences was registered in the case.

The high court previously dismissed Pathan's bail plea in the case in January 2022.�