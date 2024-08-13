Delhi resident doctors' strike enters second day, elective services hit

Elective services in government hospitals in Delhi remained shut on Tuesday as a resident doctors' strike over the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata entered its second day on Tuesday.Resident doctors of government hospitals across the country went on an indefinite strike on Monday to protest against the incident at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, paralysing services such as OPDs (out-patient departments) and non-emergency surgeries.The stir was in response to a call from the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), which said, "The strike will not be lifted until justice is served and our demands are met."The association on Monday announced an extension of its indefinite strike after a meeting with Union health ministry officials failed to reach any resolution.FORDA president Aviral Mathur announced after the meeting that the strike would continue on Tuesday."I, along with the association members and doctors, met with the Union health minister's team on Monday. Since no resolution was reached regarding the demands, the strike will continue for another day," Mathur had said.He had also clarified that emergency services would continue to function.