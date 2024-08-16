Delhi Prisons announces remission for 1160 convicts on Independence Day

New Delhi: On the 78th Independence Day, the Director General of Delhi Prisons announced a special remission for a total of 1,160 convicts.



Director General of Delhi Prisons Satish Golcha announced the special remission for convicts on Thursday after hoisting the tricolour at the Prison Headquarters.

"The 78th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and valour within the Prison Department. On this significant occasion, Satish Golcha, IPS, Director General of Prisons hoisted the National Flag at the Prison Headquarters," as per a press release.

In his address, the Director General (Prisons) announced a special remission for convicts. A total of 1,160 eligible convicts were granted remission ranging from 15 to 25 days based on their conduct during their time in prison.

"New Laws have been implemented in all jails of Delhi prisons and work is at an advanced stage regarding Online Court Production of Inmates before courts. Officers, staff have been informed, trained in aspects of release, bails etc regarding various relevant sections of BNS, BNSS and BSS," as per the release.

Additionally, the Prison Department is reinforcing its focus on the theme of Correctional Philosophy by emphasizing education and skill development programs for inmates. In line with this initiative, the department is collaborating with Max Healthcare Facilities, Primero, Ministry of Tourism GoI, IOCL , FICCI YFLO and Art of Living to provide vocational training and further enhance rehabilitation programs at Delhi Prisons. Several other organizations are also contributing to skill development initiatives across various jails.

"Director General of Delhi Prisons highlighted recent advancements in prison security, including the installation of 1,248 additional CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition technology to enhance the safety of inmates. Furthermore, the latest mobile jammers have been installed in six jails of the Tihar prison complex, specifically targeting high-security wards," as per the release.

Health and well-being were also a focus of the Jail Administration. Screening tests for HIV, Hepatitis B, and Syphilis were conducted for 10,573 prisoners. Additionally, a special cervical cancer screening camp was organized in collaboration with AIIMS at Jail No 06.

Number of Ambulances and Recruitment of Doctors for Delhi prisons have been taken up on priority.

"Special Focus needs to be given on enhancement of welfare of staff through Pension Grievance Cell for Delhi Prison Retired employees, Rosters have been prepared for timely grant of MACPs and other promotional avenues to all officials working under Delhi Prisons," as per the release.

A proposal for creation of 3200 new posts in Delhi Prisons is at an advance stage of consideration.

"To acknowledge the efforts of the prison staff, the D.G.(P) awarded the D.G. Disc to commendable Jail Officers and Jail Staff members. The Additional Inspector General (Prisons) and Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) also presented "Appreciation Letters" to various officials in recognition of their distinguished service," as per a press release.

The event concluded with a combined parade by personnel from the CRPF, ITBP, and TSP, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.