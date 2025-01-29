Delhi polls: Modi likens AAP leaders to serial killer Charles Sobhraj

New Delhi: Addressing a mammoth rally in New Delhi on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his caustic remarks that “poison was being mixed in the Yamuna” and debunked his outlandish assertion, questioning if the BJP-led Haryana government would supply toxic water to the national capital which even the PM drinks. In a scathing attack, the Prime Minister said Delhi does not forgive “sinners” and claimed the AAP feared defeat in the coming Delhi polls, triggering the desperation among the “AAP-da people”.

Likening AAP leaders to serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who gained notoriety for duping people, Mr Modi sought to warn the electorates against the ruling party in the city and said: “You may have heard of Charles Sobhraj, he was a known thug. He was such an expert at duping people with innocence that every time people would get duped by him. That is why one has to remain cautious of such people.”

Aiming to attract votes on the BJP’s development and infrastructure plank, Mr Modi said: “Delhiites want a government that builds houses, modernises the national capital and takes tap water to every household, freeing them from the tanker mafia. The whole of Delhi is saying that ‘February 5 ayegi, AAP-da jayegi, BJP ayegi’ (When February 5 comes, AAP-da will go and BJP will come)," he added.

Mr Modi hailed the huge turnout at his rally despite Wednesday being a working day. Prime Minister also condoled the death of 15 pilgrims due to a reported stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing an impressive rally in Trans-Yamuna’s Kartar Nagar, the PM accused the AAP of committing a “sin” that history, the people of Haryana and the country will not forget. “A former CM (Arvind Kejriwal) has made malicious allegations against the people of Haryana. Is Haryana different from Delhi? Don't they have children and relatives in Delhi? Will they mix poison for their own people?” Mr Modi said.

He said: “The people of Delhi, the PM and other dignitaries, diplomats and judges staying in Delhi drink the same water from Haryana. Can anyone contemplate to poison Modi, the BJP government in Haryana has mixed poison in the water? It is in Indians' character to forgive mistakes but neither Delhi nor India forgives sins committed with ill intention. “The holy Yamuna river will swallow the AAP in the polls for ruining its course”, Mr Modi said, indicating the shifting sands against the ruling party in the city due to its failures, misgovernance and neglect of the river at the altar of city residents.

He said that during the last two elections, the AAP asked for votes on the promise of cleaning the Yamuna and now it asserts that the issue does not yield votes. “They (AAP government) want to make people struggle for water and compel the Purvanchalis to perform chhathi maiya's puja surrounded by garbage in Yamuna,” he said.

Mr Modi also trashed the AAP’s claim over schemes, saying: “They’re claiming that the BJP will end welfare schemes. But the BJP has never stopped any schemes which were for the benefit of the people, even if they came from the Congress.”

Lashing out at the AAP over the corruption issue, the PM said: “Those who built 'Sheesh Mahal' and those who looted public money worth thousands of crores of rupees can never think of the welfare of the poor. That is why they (AAP leaders) are spreading lies in Delhi. These AAP-da people speak lies with such innocence that people get trapped.” The “Sheesh Mahal” refers to the extravagant renovation of the CM’s residence when Mr Kejriwal was living there.

Mr Modi asserted that the BJP has promised to roll out schemes which will benefit all sections of society. “When a BJP government is formed, all promises made to people by the party will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner, this is Modi's guarantee. Modi's guarantee means the guarantee of fulfilling a guarantee,” he said.

Delhi has made it clear that now excuses, fake promises as well as “loot and lies” of the “AAP-da" government will not work, Mr Modi said, as he made a fervent appeal to voters to give him a chance to serve after 25 years of Congress and AAP governments.

“This is the 21st century and its 25 years have passed. The first 14 years of the 21st century you have seen... The Congress government and then for 11 years you saw the AAP-da government but Delhi's problems have remained (unresolved). For 25 years, they have destroyed two generations. Who can take people out of such circumstances... Not Modi but one vote of yours,” he said, cautioning people that the AAP and the Congress have secretly formed an alliance.

Urging people to give the BJP a chance, Mr Modi said: “I will take care of you like a family member, your dream will be my dream and I will put in all efforts to fulfil your dreams. The BJP has a track record of fulfilling its promises.”

“This shows the mood of Delhi and is an indication of the mandate. Delhi is saying now that excuses, fake promises and loot and jhooth of AAP-da will not work. People of Delhi want a double-engine government that works simultaneously on the welfare and development of Delhi,” he added.