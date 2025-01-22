Delhi Polls: Modi calls upon BJP cadre to win over AAP in 50 pc booths

New Delhi: Flagging people’s resentment against the incumbent AAP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exhorted Delhi BJP workers to seize the opportunity and target winning over 50 per cent booths in the February 5 Assembly polls.

Mr Modi asserted that people are openly expressing anger against the AAP government and reminding the party of its promises dished out in its manifesto. The PM claimed that rattled by the daily reports of its slipping turf across Delhi, the “aapda” was making new announcements every day to cover lost ground.

To counter the AAP’s sops to woo middle class families who have otherwise been identified as the BJP’s traditional support base, the PM underscored the saffron party’s commitment to the middle class and to improve its ease of living. The PM said: “The Central government has spent a significant amount of money for this (giving a boost to the middle class), including by building the Metro and highways. We have always responded to the aspirations of the middle class.”

Addressing Delhi BJP members during an online interaction, the PM also highlighted that lakhs of families in Delhi, include Central employees and pensioners, would benefit as the 8th Pay Commission will change their fate.

Mr Modi, who has slammed the Aam Aadmi Party by likening it as “aapda” (disaster), said the city government has been totally exposed.

The PM further accused the AAP of conspiring to push people from “Poorvanchal” out from the national capital, alleging the party was full of hate for them. “This party engaged in lies and deceit, and between it and the Congress they have betrayed people massively over the last 25 years,” he added. Those born in the last 25 years or those who are in the 35-40 year age group have seen nothing but destruction, he said, adding that they have lost hope and are in despair.

Calling for the defeat of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, he said it will pave the way for fulfilling the resolve of making Delhi the “developed capital of a developed India”.

Targeting the city government for "failing" to fulfil the people’s basic needs like water, he said while interacting with a BJP member that “liquor is available but water is not”.

The BJP will run a massive campaign to ensure that drinking water reaches everyone once it is elected to power here, he said. "The ‘aapda’ did not fulfil any of its responsibility," he said, asking BJP members to carry videos and pictures of poor roads, drainage conditions and garbage among other woes facing people to expose the AAP.

He also charged the city government with being responsible for a rise in people's electricity bills.

Atacking Mr Kejriwal, the PM said the “Sheeshmahal” was a live example of the AAP’s deceit and lies.

The Prime Minister also urged the BJP members to ensure record polling. Noting that Mr Kejriwal, whom he did not name, had promised to clean the Yamuna river, he said the former chief minister now claims that cleaning the Yamuna does not get votes.

Mr Modi said the AAP also failed to fulfil its promise of building houses for the poor, and noted that the Centre has built thousands of homes for them.

The AAP, he said, makes only fake announcements and the BJP will improve the condition of government schools. The BJP will record a massive victory on the strength of its booth workers, he said, asserting that people, especially women, are leading its campaign.

Interacting with several BJP workers, he said the Congress often made false promises and claimed the AAP has very much surpassed the main Opposition party.

The BJP’s model is based on truth, he said, adding its state governments in Haryana, Maharashtra and Odisha, among others, have fulfilled their promises, including cash assistance to women.

It took over seven decades for various ills to grow in the Congress, but the AAP matched it in seven months and has surpassed it in the next nine years, he added.