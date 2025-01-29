Delhi Polls: Kharge, Rahul Campaign in Full Force

New Delhi: With just a week left for the crucial Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress has thrust itself into the campaign with full force with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi holding back-to-back rallies on Wednesday.

Stepping up their attack on both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress leaders accused them of failing Delhi’s residents, making false promises, and neglecting key issues like pollution, unemployment, and social justice.

During a rally in Burari, Mr Kharge likened BJP and AAP to be two sides of the same coin. "Modi ji and Kejriwal both are 'jhooth ke sardar '(leaders of liars). They both did not get the Yamuna cleaned. Whatever the Congress built, BJP is selling it. And AAP speaks as if it has descended from heaven. Kejriwal says everything is fine with AAP, if everything is fine then why did you go to jail?"

Mr Gandhi, too, launched a scathing attack on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he is against reservations for Dalits, backward classes, minorities, and the poor. He also challenged Mr Kejriwal to drink water from the Yamuna.

The LoP said he and his party do not fear Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on the contrary, “the PM is afraid of the Congress” and asserted that the Congress is a party with an ideology and does not make false promises.

Addressing an election rally in Bawana, Mr Gandhi slammed AAP over the issue of the Yamuna river pollution, saying, "Arvind Kejriwal once promised to clean the Yamuna and drink its water. Today, I challenge him — go and drink Yamuna water. You make Delhi residents drink contaminated water, but if you try it, we will meet you in the hospital."

Recalling the legacy of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, he said, "During Sheila ji’s tenure, roads were built and development took place because we never made false promises. But both Kejriwal and Modi mislead people 24/7." Notably, Sheila Dikshit’s son, Sandeep Dikshit, is contesting against Mr Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency.

Upping the ante, he attacked Mr Kejriwal with the "sheesh mahal" jibe and said that though he talked about clean governance, the “biggest scam” in Delhi took place under his watch.

The LoP said he used to move around in a small car wearing a muffler and claim that he will do clean politics but the biggest scam in Delhi, worth crores of rupees, was done by his party and his people.

He also accused both Mr Modi and Mr Kejriwal of opposing reservations and being against the interests of Dalits, minorities, and backward communities. “Kejriwal should say clearly that he would get caste surveys done and breach the wall of 50 per cent cap on reservation, but he will not do so as he is against Dalits, backwards and minorities. When riots were taking place, where was he? Did he stand with you?" Mr Gandhi said.

“When our government comes to Delhi, we will do a caste census. I had said that we will breach the wall of 50 per cent cap on reservations. We will break down this wall,” Gandhi reiterated.

Taking a swipe at the media, he said that instead of focusing on real issues, it only shows Ambani's wedding, Modi's face and talk of hatred 24x7. He also claimed that no matter what people do, they will not get employment under Mr Modi and Mr Kejriwal governments.

“We have to open shops to spread love in Modi's market of hate,” Mr Gandhi said, adding that people can see his past speeches and they will not be able to point out even one lie in his remarks.

“I and the Congress party never lie, we had said loans will be waived off, there will be a caste census, and women will get free bus rides in Karnataka, Telangana. These promises were fulfilled by Congress (in these states). Whenever any citizen in India is attacked, tortured or faces injustice, Rahul Gandhi is seen standing there to help,” he said.