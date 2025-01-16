Delhi polls: Kejriwal's Rs 1.7 cr land vs Verma’s crore-plus portfolio

As Delhi gears up for its upcoming Assembly elections, the two main contenders for the New Delhi constituency, Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Parvesh Verma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have filed their affidavits, providing the public with insights into their financial details. Both candidates have disclosed information regarding their assets, income, liabilities, and other financial particulars, shedding light on their wealth and sources of income as they seek to lead the capital city.

Kejriwal’s Modest Financial Profile

Arvind Kejriwal, who is bidding for a third term as Delhi’s Chief Minister, presented an image of financial modesty in his affidavit. Notably, Kejriwal declared that he does not own a car, despite previously owning a Maruti Wagon-R until 2015. He reported that the car was stolen in 2017, which led to a brief public spat with former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over security concerns.

His income has seen fluctuations over the years. In 2020-21, Kejriwal reported earning Rs 44.9 lakh, but his income dropped significantly in the following year, with a reported Rs 7.21 lakh for FY 2023-24. The primary source of his income is his salary as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Delhi. Additionally, Kejriwal revealed that he has savings of Rs 2.81 lakh in his State Bank of India account and Rs 40,000 in cash.

Kejriwal’s affidavit also disclosed an ownership of land in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, which he purchased in 1996 for Rs 3.5 lakh. The land is now valued at Rs 1.7 crore. However, it’s worth noting that Kejriwal is facing 14 pending criminal cases, including allegations related to the Delhi liquor policy scam and defamation lawsuits from Gujarat University.

Verma’s Affluent Profile and Substantial Assets

In contrast, Parvesh Verma, the BJP’s candidate, presented a far more affluent financial profile. Verma declared a substantial income of Rs 19.68 crore for FY 2023-24, a significant increase from Rs 12 lakh in the previous year. His affidavit also lists cash holdings of Rs 2.2 lakh, bank accounts totaling over Rs 1.28 crore, and investments in shares and market instruments valued at Rs 52.75 crore.

Verma owns three cars, including a Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Innova Hycross, and a Mahindra XUV, with a total value exceeding Rs 56 lakh. His financial declarations also include savings of Rs 17.8 lakh in various instruments. Despite these impressive assets, Verma is currently facing a case filed by the Election Commission for violating the Model Code of Conduct after distributing shoes during a temple visit.

A Key Moment in Delhi’s Political Landscape

As Delhi heads to the polls on February 5, 2025, the affidavits of these two prominent figures offer a glimpse into their financial standing and personal wealth. With Kejriwal aiming for a third consecutive term and Verma seeking to challenge his dominance, the New Delhi seat remains one of the most closely watched contests in this election. The results, which will be counted on February 8, 2025, could have far-reaching implications for the future of Delhi’s governance.