Delhi Police nabs sharpshooter wanted in multiple criminal cases

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 37-year-old sharpshooter who was wanted in multiple criminal cases, officials said on Friday. The accused identified as Aiman, a resident of the Bhalswa Dairy area, was declared a proclaimed offender by a court in Punjab, they added.



"Aiman was involved in nine criminal cases, including extortion, attempt to murder and under the Arms Act. He worked as a sharpshooter for a notorious gangster," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Aiman from a rented accommodation in the Bhalswa Dairy area, the DCP said.



