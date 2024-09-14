Delhi Police file FIR over fireworks outside Kejriwal's residence

New Delhi: Delhi Police has filed an FIR over bursting of firecrackers outside the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in north Delhi's Civil Lines to welcome him upon his release from jail, officials said on Saturday.The Delhi government on Monday announced a ban on the production, sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital to control air pollution in the coming winter season.



A case under section 223 (disobedience to orders promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against unknown persons at the Civil Lines Police station over fireworks outside the chief minister's official residence, an official said.

Firecrackers were burst outside the CM's residence after his release from the Tihar Jail on Friday evening.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kejriwal in a corruption case filed the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

He was lodged in Tihar jail for more than five months.�