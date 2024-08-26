Delhi: Pistol seized from 10-year-old's backpack, mistook it for toy

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a pistol was recovered from a 10-year-old boy's backpack by the school administration in Delhi, on August 24. The incident was reported to Delhi police and the pistol is in the process of being decommissioned.

A 10-year-old student brought a pistol that he thought was a toy from home to his school.

After getting a call from the school, the police arrived at Green Valley School in Deepak Vihar and found the gun in the student's bag.

The mother of the student, who the administration summoned to the school, told the authorities that the gun belonged to the boy's father, who passed away a few months ago.

She also disclosed to the authorities the gun's license. The mother said that she had left the pistol outside to deposit it at the police station.

As the pistol's license was verified to be legal, and the police have concluded that no crimes have been committed, in this case.

The student's mother left the pistol at the police station. The police are currently focusing on delicensing the pistol.