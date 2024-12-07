Delhi Mosque's Imam Urges Modi to Protect Communal Harmony

A visibly emotional Bukhari warned, “We are standing in a situation worse than the one we were in 1947. No one knows which way the country will go in the future.” He also suggested that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah initiate dialogue with Muslim intellectuals to address the community's concerns​.

Bukhari emphasized that the rule of law appears weak in countering hate and violence, citing examples like the Nuh violence and the killing of four people by a railway police jawan. He implored PM Modi to listen to the "Mann Ki Baat" of Muslims, saying the community is distressed and uncertain about its future​.�