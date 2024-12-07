Delhi Mosque's Imam Urges Modi to Protect Communal Harmony

Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, made a heartfelt appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Friday sermon at the historic mosque. Referring to the Sambhal mosque row and rising communal tensions, Bukhari urged PM Modi to act decisively against hate-mongers, stating, “You should do justice to the chair you are sitting on. Win the hearts of Muslims. Stop the miscreants who are trying to create tensions and affecting the atmosphere of the country.”
A visibly emotional Bukhari warned, “We are standing in a situation worse than the one we were in 1947. No one knows which way the country will go in the future.” He also suggested that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah initiate dialogue with Muslim intellectuals to address the community's concerns.
Bukhari emphasized that the rule of law appears weak in countering hate and violence, citing examples like the Nuh violence and the killing of four people by a railway police jawan. He implored PM Modi to listen to the "Mann Ki Baat" of Muslims, saying the community is distressed and uncertain about its future.�