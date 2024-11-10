Delhi man stabs mother over dispute about moving to Canada

A 50-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her son after she refused to support his plan to move to Canada for work, police reported on Saturday. The incident occurred on November 6 in southeast Delhi's Molarband village in the Badarpur area.

The accused, 31-year-old Krishna Kant, reportedly called his father, Surjeet Singh, after the attack, asking him to come home. When Surjeet arrived, Krishna apologised and told him to check the first floor, where he found his wife Geeta lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. Geeta was rushed to Apollo Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Krishna, who was unemployed and allegedly struggling with drug addiction, was later apprehended. According to the police, Krishna wanted to move to Canada, but his family insisted he should marry first. The disagreement escalated, and Krishna reportedly stabbed his mother with a knife he had purchased earlier. A murder case has been filed.



