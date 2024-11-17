Delhi man killed over harassment dispute

A 28-year-old man, identified as Manish alias Rahul, was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri on Friday night, allegedly by two brothers after a confrontation over harassment. Police arrested the accused, Salman, a tea seller, and Arbaaz, a laborer, charging them with murder.

According to DCP (Northeast) Rakesh Paweriya, the incident occurred around 9:30 PM near a restaurant in Murga Market. The conflict began when Manish’s uncle, Krishan Kumar, scolded Salman and Arbaaz for harassing a girl in Sunder Nagri. Shortly after, the brothers attacked Manish, with Salman stabbing him in the neck while Arbaaz held him.

Manish was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries due to severe blood loss. A friend of the victim, Aman, alleged that the brothers had been harassing and assaulting the girl, prompting Kumar's intervention. He also claimed that their father threatened Kumar during the altercation.

Manish, the sole breadwinner for his family, is survived by his wife, a four-year-old daughter, and a two-month-old son. He worked in the cable operations business alongside his uncle.

The accused, who have a history of involvement in criminal activities, were found with weapons used in the attack. Police are investigating their father's alleged role and are searching for the girl involved to record her statement, which could lead to additional charges. Manish himself had prior criminal cases against him, police said.