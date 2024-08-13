Delhi LG Picks Kailash Gahlot to Unfurl Flag on I-Day Amid Tussle with AAP Govt

New Delhi: In a row with the AAP over flag-hoisting on August 15, Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena has picked city government home minister Kailash Gahlot to unfurl the national flag at the Delhi government’s Independence Day celebrations on Thursday.





The issue over the unfurling of the flag had fanned the flames of conflict between the L-G and the AAP as chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail in a corruption case, picked education minister Atishi to do the honours in his absence.

Soon after the L-G nominated Mr Gahlot to unfurl the flag, both the AAP and BJP welcomed the decision. The AAP said: “This move honours the principle of democracy by choosing an elected representative over an appointed one, reinforcing the importance of the people’s mandate in our governance.”





Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said at a time when the CM is in jail, the L-G is the authority to decide and he has rightfully nominated a senior minister to hoist the flag.



In a brief statement, Mr Saxena’s office said Mr Gahlot was nominated as the Delhi Police “is responsible for the ceremonial marchpast parade after unfurling of the national flag”, and “matters related to (the) police have been assigned to the home department”. “Lieutenant-governor is pleased to nominate minister (home), GNCTD, Kailash Gahlot to unfurl the national flag at the state-level Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium. Necessary arrangements may be made accordingly,” L-G’s secretary Ashish Kundra said in a communication to chief secretary Naresh Kumar.



Earlier in the day, the general administration department of Delhi made it clear that it cannot authorise Ms Atishi to hoist the national flag on Independence Day, as desired by the chief minister, who is in Tihar Jail in a money-laundering case. The GAD pointed out there is a laid-down procedure for celebrating Independence Day and any deviation from that will affect the sanctity of the programme.

After the GAD’s refusal, Ms Atishi in a veiled jibe said: “Delhi’s elected government is being denied the right to unfurl the national flag… New viceroy has come and he wants to unfurl the national flag… The lieutenant-governor wants to unfurl the national flag on Independence Day. It is the right of the elected government to unfurl the national flag.”



GAD minister Gopal Rai had on Monday directed the department to make arrangements for Ms Atishi to unfurl the flag as the chief minister “desires”. Responding to Mr Rai’s communication, GAD additional chief secretary Navin Kumar Chaudhary said the CM’s direction was “legally invalid and cannot be acted upon”. The officer also said the chief minister’s communication to the L-G on August 6 in this regard was “not permissible” according to prison rules.

Mr Chaudhary said preparations for the Independence Day function of the Delhi government was underway at its regular Chhatrasal Stadium venue. As the CM is in judicial custody and not available to hoist the flag, the matter has been communicated to the “higher authority”, he said.



AAP leader Manish Sisodia said it was “very unfortunate” that “such petty politics” is being done on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day. He said: “I read in the papers that when a conman Sukesh writes a letter, the Tihar administration duly submits it to the L-G’s office. L-G too promptly takes action on it. But when the chief minister writes a letter, the L-G asks Tihar officials not to send it to him.”