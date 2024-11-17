Delhi inaugurates first all-women bus depot

New Delhi: In a historic move towards empowering women in the transport sector, Delhi inaugurated its first all-women bus depot at Sarojini Nagar on Friday. The depot, which is operated entirely by women, marks a significant milestone in the city’s efforts to promote gender equality and provide women with equal opportunities in traditionally male-dominated fields.

The new facility, which is part of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), will serve as a hub for the operation, maintenance, and management of buses. It will be staffed by an all-female team, including drivers, conductors, and support staff. The opening of the depot is seen as a step toward increasing women’s participation in the public transport sector, which has long been dominated by men.



