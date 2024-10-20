Delhi-Hyderabad Akasa Air Flight Receives Bomb Threat

Hyderabad: Akasa Air flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad received a bomb threat on Sunday.



"The Akasa Air Emergency Response team was immediately activated and initiated all standard operating procedures, including informing regulatory authorities and monitoring the situation in real-time," said the Akasa Air spokesperson.



"Captains and crew members of respective flights followed the required emergency procedures, and prescribed safety and security protocols in coordination with the local authorities. The Airport Services teams at all impacted airports coordinated with local authorities to ensure efficient handling of the situation. Refreshments and passenger needs were addressed as required. Following defined procedures and thorough inspections of six aircraft, they have been released for operations," the spokesperson added.



Earlier today, six IndiGo flights received bomb threats and the flights that received threats are 6E 58 flight operating from Jeddah to Mumbai, 6E 87 from Kozhikode to Dammam, 6E 11 Delhi to Istanbul flight, 6E 17 operating from Mumbai to Istanbul, 6E 133 flight from Pune to Jodhpur and 6E 112 operating from Goa to Ahmedabad.