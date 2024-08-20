Delhi Hospitals, Malls Recieve Bomb Threats, Probe Underway

New Delhi: Many shopping Malls received bomb threats in Delhi via mail on Tuesday.

As per Delhi Police, Chanakya Mall, Select CityWalk, Ambience Mall, DLF, Cine Polis, Pacific Mall, Primus Hospital and Unity group received threat mail, that read, "The explosive will go off in few hours."

The officials stated that as soon as the mail was noticed, the mall authorities notified the police.

After being notified police officials started a probe. Firefighters and the Bomb Disposal Squad have already arrived on the spot. So far, no bomb has been detected.

An investigating officer reportedly proposed that a pattern of sending threatening emails is being followed, according to a senior police official. The dateline is not provided in these emails.

This mail has been sent to many malls and the probe is underway.