Delhi HC stays order setting aside discharge of Gambhir in cheating case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed an order which had set aside the discharge of former cricketer and current head coach of the Indian cricket team Gautam Gambhir and others in a case in which home buyers were reportedly cheated. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri passed the interim order and sought the response of the Delhi government on a plea by Gambhir challenging the sessions court verdict which had set aside a magisterial court order discharging him in the case.



The high court said a detailed order would be passed later on.

In its October 29 order, the sessions court said the magisterial court's decision reflected "inadequate expression of mind" in deciding the allegations against Gambhir.

"The allegations also merit further investigation into the role of Gautam Gambhir," it said.

The sessions court had remanded the case back to the magisterial court, directing it to pass a detailed fresh order.

The cheating case was filed against real estate firms Rudra Buildwell Realty Pvt Ltd, H R Infracity Pvt Ltd, U M Architectures and Contractors Ltd and Gambhir, who was a director and brand ambassador of the companies' joint venture.�