Delhi HC Orders DJB to Pay ₹22 Lakh Compensation for Child's Death

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to pay ₹22 lakh in compensation to the parents of a nine-year-old boy who died after falling into an uncovered pit in 2016. The court found that DJB's negligence had been established, emphasizing its responsibility to maintain safe conditions and take necessary precautions around the land.

The incident occurred in July 2016 when the child, while flying kites with friends, ran toward a vacant plot owned by DJB, where he fell into a pit filled with rainwater. When the boy did not return home, his parents found his body in the pit after enquiring with other children.

The parents filed a petition seeking compensation, accusing DJB of gross negligence. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav stated that DJB had a primary responsibility to maintain safety around the land, which it failed to fulfill. The court further added that if DJB believed Tata Power Delhi Distribution Private Limited (TPDDL) was responsible for the land's upkeep, it could take legal action against TPDDL.

DJB argued that the land was under TPDDL's possession at the time of the incident and blamed TPDDL for the negligence. TPDDL’s counsel denied the allegations, claiming the land was neither owned nor possessed by them. However, the court noted that the land where the pit was dug was under DJB's ownership, and even if TPDDL were involved, DJB would still be liable.

The court's ruling underscores DJB's failure in its duty to ensure the safety of the land, leading to the tragic death of the child.