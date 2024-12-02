Delhi HC issues notice to CBI, ED on Sisodia's plea against chargesheet

The Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in response to a plea by AAP leader Manish Sisodia. Sisodia challenged the cognizance of the charge sheet in the Delhi Excise Policy case, in which he is accused of corruption and money laundering. The case has seen significant legal proceedings, with Sisodia being denied bail multiple times by lower courts and the Supreme Court.

The High Court’s notice was issued after hearing arguments from Sisodia’s legal team, which claims that he has been unfairly targeted and has no role in the alleged scam. The plea also requests the court to revisit the decision on the charge sheet's cognizance. The case revolves around allegations of irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy, which was later scrapped.

The court has scheduled a further hearing for the matter in the coming days, while also allowing Sisodia to meet his wife once a week under police custody, a condition previously set by the trial court​.