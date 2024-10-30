Delhi HC grants bail to two acccused in Satyendar Jain money scam

The Delhi High Court granted regular bail to Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, accused in a money laundering case involving former Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri’s decision comes around ten days after Satyendar Jain was granted bail.

Satyendar Jain was initially arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May 2022, accused of laundering money through companies allegedly linked to him. The ED has claimed that Vaibhav and Ankush Jain, as his business associates, facilitated the alleged offense by helping project Jain's assets as their own. The agency’s case against Satyendar Jain involves allegations of acquiring unexplained assets from 2015 to 2017. It further alleged that companies linked to him received entries worth ₹4.81 crore from shell companies through hawala transactions.

The High Court cited delay in trial and extended incarceration in Jain's case as factors leading to his earlier bail. Both Vaibhav and Ankush Jain, initially arrested in 2022 and briefly granted interim bail for family health concerns, have now been released on regular bail.







