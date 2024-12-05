Delhi HC Asks Government to Clarify Stance on Dog Breeders

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi government to clarify its position regarding the presence and regulation of dog breeders in the city. The court's direction came amid allegations of illegal breeding and sale of dogs in the national capital.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh, presiding over the matter, emphasised the need for clear guidelines and action to address claims of unauthorized breeding operations, which could harm animal welfare and violate legal norms. The court questioned the government’s steps to monitor and regulate breeders and sought its response on the issue.

The petition, filed by an animal rights activist, alleged widespread illegal breeding practices in Delhi, claiming that many breeders operate without proper licenses and fail to follow animal welfare guidelines. The petitioner argued that such operations not only exploit animals but also contribute to issues like overpopulation and abandonment of pets.

The court raised concerns over the lack of oversight and implementation of existing laws governing the breeding and sale of pets, including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the rules framed under it.

The Delhi government, represented by its counsel, sought time to gather information on the matter and submit a detailed response. The court granted the government time to file an affidavit outlining its stance and measures being taken to regulate breeders.

The next hearing is scheduled for January, with the court directing authorities to ensure stricter monitoring of breeding practices in the meantime. The case highlights the need for stronger enforcement of regulations to protect animal welfare and prevent illegal activities in the pet trade.