Delhi Eyes Artificial Rain, Odd-Even to Tackle Toxic Air

Delhi's air pollution crisis has reached an alarming level, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) consistently in the "severe plus" category. Environment Minister Gopal Rai has intensified calls for immediate action, seeking the Centre's nod for artificial rain through cloud seeding to mitigate pollution levels. "People, including children and senior citizens, are struggling to breathe, and we deeply regret this situation," Rai said, acknowledging the severe impact on public health. Hospitals across the National Capital Region are reporting a surge in cases of respiratory ailments, asthma, and bronchitis, with some patients requiring hospitalization​.

To combat the worsening air quality, the Delhi government is considering implementing emergency measures, such as the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme and a shift to work-from-home policies for employees. A final decision on these measures will be made soon. Additionally, the Winter Action Plan includes deploying 200 anti-smog guns, 85 mechanical sweepers, and real-time hotspot monitoring using drones​.

The situation has been exacerbated by stubble burning in neighboring states and emissions from Diwali firecrackers, leading to toxic smog across Delhi. Rai also emphasized the need for a coordinated effort, urging the Prime Minister and central agencies to convene an emergency meeting with all stakeholders, including environmental experts, to finalize strategies​.

Meanwhile, doctors have noted a 20-30% increase in pollution-related illnesses, particularly affecting vulnerable groups. The Delhi government hopes that swift action, including artificial rain and stricter enforcement of pollution controls, will bring immediate relief​.