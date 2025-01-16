Delhi Election: Who Is Rajan Singh? Transgender Candidate Who Faces CM Atishi From Kalkaji Seat

New Delhi: 27-year-old transgender Rajan Singh of Aam Janata Party has filed his nomination for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election from the Kalkaji seat on Wednesday.



Kalkaji, currently held by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, has already submitted her nomination papers. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated former MP Ramesh Biduri, while the Congress has nominated Alka Lamba.

Kalkaji has 1,94,515 voters, with 1,06,893 males, 87,617 females, and 5 transgender voters.

Delhi will go to polls on February 5 in 70 assembly constituencies, and results will be declared on February 8.

Who is Ranjan Singh?

Ranjan Singh is the chairman of the National Transgender Welfare Council.

Singh, who hails from Bihar, contested as an independent candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the South Delhi seat and secured 325 votes.

Singh has assets worth Rs 92.35 lakh, including Rs 10,000 in cash, 1,300 grams of gold valued at Rs 92 lakh, and Rs 25,000 in his bank account, as per the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission.

With Inputs from PTI