Delhi doctor slams IndiGo over nightmare flight experience

A Delhi-based doctor has strongly criticised IndiGo Airlines, accusing the airline of negligence and unprofessionalism after a distressing experience on a Bangalore-Delhi flight. Dr Suvrankar Datta, a radiologist formerly with AIIMS Delhi, took to social media platform X to express his frustration over the airline’s failure to serve his pre-booked meal on time despite multiple reminders.

NEVER flying Indigo again!



My recent flight from Bangalore to Delhi turned into a nightmare that I hope no one else has to experience!



I am not going to leave it here. @IndiGo6E needs to be held accountable for the pathetic downfall in its service!



Here’s what went down: — Dr. Datta MD (AIIMS Delhi) (@DrDatta_AIIMS) February 2, 2025

Dr Datta, who has borderline high sugar levels, had pre-ordered a sandwich for his flight. However, after takeoff at around 3:30 pm, he was informed by the cabin crew that his meal might be delayed due to an issue at Bangalore airport. Initially patient, he waited for an update, but after 30 minutes of silence, he followed up with the crew, only to be told that another member would assist him. However, no one attended to his request, and as time passed, he began feeling the effects of hypoglycemia—low blood sugar—which left him increasingly irritable and jittery.

Dr Datta, thank you for taking the time to speak with us and allowing us to address the matter. We sincerely apologise for the delay in serving your pre-booked meal and the inconvenience this caused. At IndiGo, we are committed to understanding (1/2) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) February 3, 2025

By 4:00 pm, a fellow passenger, noticing his distress, offered him her sandwich, but his frustration had already peaked. In desperation, he pressed the emergency call button, yet no crew member responded for nearly 30 minutes. As the flight neared Delhi and the captain announced its descent, Dr Datta had still not received his pre-booked meal, nor had his emergency call been addressed.

and prioritising our customers' needs and comfort. Please be assured that we take your feedback seriously and have taken the necessary steps to prevent a recurrence. We truly appreciate your patience and look forward to the opportunity of serving you on your next journey. (2/2) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) February 3, 2025

He finally received his sandwich around 5:40 pm—more than two hours after takeoff. To add to his frustration, the airline also served him the wrong beverage. Instead of the black tea he had requested, he was given black coffee. At this point, he was too hypoglycemic to argue.

Expressing his outrage, Dr Datta questioned IndiGo’s ability to handle real medical emergencies mid-flight. “Their complete indifference made me wonder: What if this neglect put someone in a serious medical crisis in danger?” he wrote. He also criticized the airline for its lack of basic customer service, emphasizing that passengers pay for their tickets and deserve respect. Dr Datta revealed that he had recorded all conversations with timestamps and was prepared to escalate the matter to the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). He urged other affected passengers to come forward, hinting at possible legal action against IndiGo. Following the backlash on social media, IndiGo issued an official response apologizing for the delay in serving his pre-booked meal and the inconvenience caused.



