Delhi: Court issues release order for Kejriwal in excise case

New Delhi:� A Delhi court on Friday issues release order for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following the Supreme Court granting him bail in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam. Special Judge Rakesh Syal passed the order after the advocates for Kejriwal filed a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh with two sureties of the like amount before the court.

The court also accepted the request of the defence advocates for sending the release warrant through a special messenger Kejriwal's early release.�