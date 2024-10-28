Delhi court defers Engineer Rashid bail plea

New Delhi: A Delhi court has adjourned the bail order of jailed Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, noting his case could go to a special court meant to try lawmakers now that he was an MP.Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh, who had reserved the bail order in an alleged terror funding case, underscored he would first consider the issue of jurisdiction and whether or not to transfer the case to a special court meant to try lawmakers, considering Rashid was now an MP.



The judge would consider the issue of jurisdiction on November 13 while the order has been posted on November 19.

"Since we are considering the jurisdiction issue whether the matter will be heard by this court or the designated MP/MLA court of National Investigation Agency (NIA), keep it (bail order) post that," said the court.

Rashid, in the meantime, surrendered before Tihar jail authorities on Monday, after the completion of his interim bail period.

On September 10, the court had granted interim bail to Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, to enable him to campaign for the J&K assembly elections and deferred the order on his regular bail plea.

Rashid's interim bail was previously extended till October 28 on the ground of his father's poor health and after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) didn't oppose the plea after verifying documents.

The newly-elected MP has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after the NIA arrested him under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case.

Elections to the 90-member J&K Assembly were held in three phases between September 18 and October 1. The National Conference-Congress alliance were declared winners with 48 seats on the day of results on October 8.�