Delhi CM Atishi hands over resignation to lieutenant-governor V.K. Saxena after AAP's rout

New Delhi: A day after the AAP faced a crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls, chief minister Atishi on Sunday handed over her resignation to lieutenant-governor V.K. Saxena, who asked the outgoing CM to continue in the post till the formation of a new government. Later in the day, a meeting of the newly elected AAP legislators was held at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to decide the further course of action.

The lieutenant-governor dissolved the Delhi Assembly effective from Saturday, February 8. In a statement, the L-G office said that Mr Saxena has asked the outgoing CM to continue in the post till the formation of a new government. The BJP is expected to stake a claim to power next week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from a foreign visit.

A notification by the Assembly secretariat issued a day before reads, "In exercise of the power conferred upon me by sub-section (2)(b) of section 6 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, I, Vinai Kumar Saxena, lieutenant-governor of Delhi, hereby dissolve the seventh legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from February 8, 2025."

Later in the day, Ms Atishi, along with 21 other newly elected AAP legislators, turned up for the meeting at Mr Kejriwal’s Ferozshah Road residence. During the meeting, Mr Kejriwal directed the AAP legislators to ensure they carry out the works of the people in their respective constituencies as a priority.

Soon after the meeting, Ms Atishi said that the AAP MLAs will ensure that the BJP government fulfils its poll promises. "The AAP will play the role of a constructive opposition and ensure that the BJP pays `2,500 per month to women by March 8 as was promised by it, provides 300 units of free electricity and continues other facilities for the people," she said.

In another AAP meeting on Sunday, Mr Kejriwal met the party candidates who lost the just-concluded Delhi elections and directed them to stay connected with the people, address their concerns and continue public service.

Speaking with the media, Mr Sisodia said their experience will be utilised for the party’s expansion beyond Delhi. He said: "Their experience will also play a crucial role in the party’s expansion across the country, with responsibilities extending beyond Delhi.”

On being asked about the poll results, Mr Sisodia said, “Reviews and discussions will continue, as multiple factors contributed to the results. However, contesting an election in such an unfair environment, where money, liquor and even household goods like sarees were openly distributed and state machinery was misused, was no easy task. Despite these challenges, our candidates fought well.”

Amid the developments, the AAP leadership is mulling on who to pick as the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly. Ms Atishi and former minister Gopal Rai, according to party sources, are frontrunners.

While Ms Atishi had played a key role in assisting former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to prepare the roadmap for strengthening the school infrastructure, Mr Rai, besides being a minister, had also been managing the organisation as the Delhi convenor.

“Whoever is assigned the role of the Leader of the Opposition will face the challenge of keeping the MLAs together as the AAP is now vulnerable to MLAs being poached, especially as fissures are emerging within the party over leadership issues,” a senior functionary told this newspaper.