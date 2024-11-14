Delhi, Chandigarh hit with severe air pollution crisis

Delhi is currently grappling with a severe air pollution crisis, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to alarming levels. On Thursday, the AQI reached over 470 in parts of the city, marking it as “severe” and creating a hazardous environment for residents. The capital has been engulfed by toxic smog, with many calling it a "gas chamber" due to the life-threatening levels of pollution. Authorities have responded by closing primary schools, restricting diesel vehicle use, and deploying anti-smog guns to mitigate the

effects​.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh recorded the worst air quality in the country on Thursday, with its AQI also reaching the ‘severe’ category for the first time this season. At noon, Chandigarh's AQI was 427, surpassing even Delhi’s 424. The air quality in several parts of Haryana and Punjab was also recorded as 'very poor' or 'poor'. In Chandigarh, air quality stations in sectors 22, 25, and 53 reported AQI values of 460, 365, and 455, respectively​. The alarming rise in AQI levels is largely attributed to a combination of vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, and the seasonal crop burning in nearby states of Punjab and Haryana. The resulting thick smoke has compounded the region's already dangerous pollution levels. Health experts are urging residents to remain indoors and take necessary precautions, while environmentalists are calling for long-term solutions to address the issue



