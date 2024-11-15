Delhi, Chandigarh face severe air quality, AQI reaches record highs

Both Delhi and Chandigarh are facing hazardous air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in both cities falling within the 'severe' category, posing serious health risks for residents.

Delhi

Delhi’s AQI has surged to 424, marking a 'severe' level of pollution that significantly affects public health, particularly for individuals with pre-existing respiratory or heart conditions. To address the alarming situation, the Delhi government has implemented a series of measures, including a ban on non-essential construction activities. The authorities have also urged residents to avoid burning coal for heating purposes, as this contributes to the already dangerous smog. Schools in the city have shifted to online classes to protect children from exposure to the harmful air, and reports indicate that flight delays have occurred due to drastically reduced visibility caused by the thick haze. Local health officials are advising residents to wear N95 masks when going outside and to use air purifiers indoors to mitigate the health impacts.

Chandigarh

Chandigarh is experiencing similarly poor air quality, with the AQI reaching a record-high 412. This marks the worst air quality level recorded in the city’s history. Major contributing factors to the elevated pollution levels include vehicular emissions, industrial activity, and the burning of crop stubble in neighboring states like Punjab and Haryana. The smog has created a thick blanket over the city, causing widespread health issues, particularly respiratory distress. The local government has advised residents to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid unnecessary travel during peak pollution hours.

Health Recommendations

Experts have warned that residents of both cities should limit outdoor activities, especially in the early mornings and late evenings when pollution levels are at their highest. It is recommended to use air purifiers indoors and wear N95 masks when going outside. Those with respiratory or heart conditions should avoid strenuous activity and seek medical attention if their symptoms worsen. Children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions are especially vulnerable and should remain indoors whenever possible.

The severe air quality in these urban centers underscores the urgent need for long-term solutions to combat pollution and protect public health.