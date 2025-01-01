Delhi business owner dies by suicide amid divorce dispute

A business owner in Delhi, Puneet Khurana, reportedly died by suicide amidst an ongoing divorce case with his wife, the police said. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the Model Town area of Delhi.

According to the police, Puneet was found hanging in his house. His family believes the man was distressed due to the divorce proceedings, which had created tension between him and his wife. The family claims that before the incident, Puneet had a phone conversation with his wife regarding their bakery business, in which they were both partners.

During this conversation, Puneet's wife allegedly expressed that she could not be separated from the business despite the ongoing divorce. The family has suggested that this exchange contributed to his emotional distress.

The police recovered Puneet’s phone and are now investigating the matter further. They plan to question his wife regarding the conversation and the ongoing divorce case.

Authorities are continuing their inquiry into the allegations as they work to understand the circumstances surrounding the tragic death.