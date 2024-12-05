Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Retires from Active Politics

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel announced his retirement from active politics on Thursday. In a letter addressed to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Goel expressed his decision to step away after decades of political service.

Goel, a senior leader of AAP, has been a prominent figure in Delhi’s political landscape. He has served as the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly since 2015, playing a key role in legislative proceedings and governance. A former MLA from Shahdara, he is known for his grassroots connection and focus on civic issues in his constituency.

In his letter, Goel conveyed gratitude to Kejriwal and the AAP leadership for their trust and support throughout his political career. He stated that it was time for him to take a step back and allow younger leaders to take charge. “After years of serving the people of Delhi, I feel it is the right moment to retire from active politics and spend time with my family. I will, however, continue to contribute to the party in a non-political capacity,” Goel wrote.

The AAP leadership acknowledged his contributions, with party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj calling him a "pillar of strength" for the party. “His experience and guidance have been invaluable. We respect his decision and hope he remains associated with us in some capacity,” Bharadwaj said.

Goel’s announcement comes amid a period of internal changes in the party as it prepares for future electoral challenges. His retirement marks the end of an era in Delhi’s legislative politics, with many viewing his tenure as Speaker as one of fairness and integrity.