Delhi Assembly polls on Feb.5; Counting on Feb.8

New Delhi: Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said that the Assembly elections in Delhi would be conducted in a single phase on February 5 and the results would be announced on February 8.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the elections would be conducted for 70 Assembly constituencies in which as many as 1,55,24,858 electors including 71,73,952 women voters would cast their vote in 13,033 polling booths. First time voters comprise over two lakh voters in Delhi.

Vikas Puri Assembly constituency has the largest electorate with 4,62,184 electors while Delhi cantonment constituency has the smallest electorate with 78, 893 electors.

He clarified the allegations leveled by a few parties on tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs) and explained in detail the entire process from conducting the elections to counting of votes through EVMs. There is no question of viruses and bugs in the EVMs.

“We will provide elaborate arrangements for voters, especially helpdesk, drinking water and wheel-chairs, among other facilities to exercise their vote,” he explained, adding that surveillance would be stepped up to control flow of cash and other inducements during campaign.

The three main parties, BJP, Congress and AAP already started their election campaign in the Assembly constituencies to attract voters.