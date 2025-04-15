Delhi Airport is 9th Busiest in World

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has been ranked the 9th busiest airport in the world in the 2024 preliminary rankings released by Airports Council International (ACI). The airport handled a record 7.7 crore passengers in 2024.

Delhi is the only Indian airport featured in ACI’s global top 10 list, having steadily climbed from 17th in 2019 to 13th in 2021, 10th in 2023, and now 9th in 2024.

According to ACI World’s report, global passenger traffic reached nearly 9.5 billion in 2024 — a 9 per cent increase from 2023 and 3.8 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019. The top 10 busiest airports collectively managed 855 million passengers, accounting for 9 per cent of global traffic. Earlier this year, IGI Airport also won the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for Best Airport in Asia-Pacific for the seventh consecutive year.

GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates IGI, credited its growth to major infrastructure upgrades including expanded terminal capacity, runway enhancements, and the adoption of advanced technologies such as facial recognition and automated baggage handling systems. The airport now offers direct connectivity to over 150 destinations worldwide.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, said the ranking reflects the airport’s commitment to service excellence. “This recognition by ACI World is a testament to our relentless efforts to enhance the travel experience. With our focus on sustainability, technology, and infrastructure, Delhi Airport continues to stand as a gateway to India and a world-class aviation hub,” he said.