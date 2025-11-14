Delay in Tickets Leads to Oppn Rout in Bihar

New Delhi: Delay in ticket distribution, infighting over seat sharing, lack of grassroots connect, and failure to control the narrative led to the complete rout of the Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar Assembly elections. A combination of strategic missteps, from poor campaign timing and internal conflicts to over-reliance on anti-incumbency, weakened the alliance’s prospects. Several Mahagathbandhan leaders, however, blamed alleged collusion between the Election Commission of India and the BJP for the outcome.

Inefficient coordination diluted votes, confused supporters, and fractured the Opposition’s unity. Internal rivalries prevented proper vote transfers, which are crucial in a multiparty contest like Bihar’s. The absence of a coherent and strategic seat-sharing arrangement weakened the alliance's attempt to project itself as a strong alternative.

Due to poor communication among alliance partners, the joint announcement of seat adjustments and sharing had to be cancelled. The crisis between the RJD and the Congress escalated to the point where the Congress leadership deployed former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot to Patna. Gehlot met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and ensured that final seat adjustments were reached. Senior leader Avinash Pande was also rushed to Bihar at the last minute.

Earlier, State Congress chief Rajesh Ram and AICC in-charge Krishna Allavaru had made little progress on seat-sharing. Senior leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi had virtually suspended campaigning for nearly a month until the seat-sharing arrangement was finalised after agreeing to friendly contests. As a result, the alliance failed to counter the recurring “jungle raj” narrative associated with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure, which continued to haunt the MGB’s campaign.

After the results, AICC observer Ashok Gehlot alleged that the elections were not free and fair and that the Election Commission was biased. He said, “Bihar results are disappointing, there is no doubt about it. Women were given Rs 10,000 each even during the campaign. The EC remained a mute spectator. It should have stopped this, but it didn’t. This is exactly what Rahul Gandhi meant by vote theft. If rigging, booth capturing, cheating, and cash distribution occur and the EC takes no action, it means they were colluding with the ruling party.”

Agreeing with Gehlot’s view, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X: “The game that sir played in Bihar will no longer be possible in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, UP, and other states because this electoral conspiracy has been exposed. From now on, we will not let them play this game. Like CCTV, our ‘PPTV’ — PDA Sentinel — will stay vigilant and thwart the BJP’s intentions. The BJP is not a party; it is deceit.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut echoed similar sentiments, saying, “There is no need to be shocked by the Bihar Assembly results. Looking at the agenda pursued jointly by the Election Commission and the BJP, a different outcome was never possible. A complete Maharashtra pattern! Those who were certain to come to power lost even within 50 seats!”

Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPI(ML) also expressed surprise. “The results are absolutely unnatural; they do not reflect the ground reality of Bihar. A government in power for two decades repeating its 2010 performance is inexplicable,” he said.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh also questioned the role of the Election Commission, sharing earlier statements alleging bias by the poll body. Meanwhile, several voices within the Opposition camp called for introspection and caution on the road ahead.