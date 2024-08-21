Defence Minister Rajnath To Visit US on August 23

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Image: PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh will go on an official visit to the United States on August 23, following an invitation from his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin. This is the highest-ranking Indian Cabinet minister's trip to the US since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office for his third term in June this year.



During his visit, Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with secretary Austin and also engage with Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Adviser. The visit takes place against the backdrop of strengthening India-US relations, particularly in defence, and is expected to further enhance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

In addition to diplomatic meetings, Singh will chair a high-level roundtable with representatives from the US defence industry to discuss ongoing and future defence collaborations. He will also take the opportunity to interact with the Indian community in the US.

The visit comes amid concerns over delays in India’s Tejas MK1A fighter jet project, attributed to the failure of US company GE to deliver engines on time. This issue, which could affect the Indian Air Force’s squadron strength as it phases out its aging MiG-21s, is expected to be raised by Singh with US officials.

Another key focus of the visit is the potential fast-tracking of a $3.99 billion deal to acquire 31 armed MQ-9B Reaper drones from the US, a move seen as crucial in light of security threats from China. Prior to Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Singh, had approved the acquisition of these drones from General Atomics for use by the Navy, Army, and Air Force. The Indian Navy, which has been leading the negotiations, previously leased two unarmed MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones in 2020 for surveillance in the Indian Ocean.

Additionally, India and the US are exploring the co-production of the Javelin anti-tank guided missile and the Stryker eight-wheel-drive combat vehicle, further underscoring the deepening defense cooperation between the two nations.