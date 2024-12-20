Day after BJP Yuva Morcha attacked their office, Congress workers protest at Mantralaya

Mumbai: A day after BJP Yuva Morcha’s protest at Mumbai Congress office and vandalisation, Mumbai Youth Congress and Mumbai Congress leaders held a protest for approximately half an hour in front of Mantralaya raising a slogan against home minister Amit Shah and BJP leaders for dishonouring Dr. BR Ambedkar. Mumbai Youth Congress has demanded resignation of Amit Shah. Mumbai police have detained the Congress party leaders and workers at Azad maidan.

BJP Yuva Morcha on Thursday had staged a protest and vandalised the Congress party office in Mumbai. Following this, more than a dozen BJP office bearers including Mumbai BJP Yuva Morcha Tejinder Singh Tiwana were arrested and subsequently released in the wee hours of Friday.

Post this, Mumbai Youth Congress president Akhilesh Yadav led a protest march to Mantralaya. But the police did not allow them to enter it resulting in a protest on a busy road in front of Mantralaya, which resulted in a traffic jam. The Congress workers were seen holding the Constitution of India and photographs of Dr. B R Ambedkar. Around 100 Congress party office bearers and workers including Mumbai Congress treasurer Sandeep Shukla and Mumbai Congress vice president Preniel Nair participated in the protest.

“In the BJP’s regime, we are not even allowed to express our resentment against the government,” Mr. Yadav said.

A police officer said that they have filed an FIR against 17 people including Mr. Yadav. “We took all protesters to the Azad Maidan, which is a designated place for morcha and protests,” the police officer said.