Dawood Ibrahim's Drug Factory Manager arrested in Mumbai

Mumbai police arrested Danish Merchant, aka Danish Chikna, a key associate of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, in connection with a drugs case.

Reportedly, Merchant manages Dawood's drug operations in the Dongri area. He was arrested along with his associate Kader Ghulam Sheikh.

Merchant was accused arrested after investigation which began with the arrest of two individuals -- Mohammed Ashikur Sahidur Rahman and Rehan Shakeel Ansari, last month.

Merchant was a wanted accused in the case. The chain of arrests began on November 8 when Rehman was held near Marine Lines Station with 144 gms of drugs.

During interrogation, Rahman revealed that he procured the drugs from Ansari in Dongri. Police arrested Ansari and seized an additional 55 gms of narcotics. Ansari, in turn, revealed that the drugs were supplied by Danish Merchant and another associate, Qadir Fanta.

For the last several weeks, police had been searching for Fanta and Merchant.

On a tip off, the cops found both of them at Dongri on December 13.

In 2019, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) dismantled Dawood's drug factory in Dongri, seizing narcotics worth crores of rupees. Then Merchant was held in Rajasthan.