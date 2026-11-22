Kolkata: Darjeeling BJP MLA Noman Rai's close aide Ribha Lama was arrested by the police in Siliguri on Saturday evening for allegedly duping two brothers, known for their proximity to West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, over Rs 1 crore on the pretext of giving them work contracts in the Sevoke-Rangpo railway project in the hills.

Ribha was present with Mr Rai at a coffee shop in City Centre in the downtown when the cops raided the shopping mall to catch him. He was remanded in five days’ police custody by the Siliguri Sub Division Court on Sunday.

Preliminary investigation revealed Ribha took more than Rs 1 crore from Shubhankar Arora and his brother Dipankar Arora, who are from Siliguri, in 2024 with the false promise. The two brothers lodged a written complaint against Ribha at the Siliguri police station on November 18.

Dipankar claimed, "We were lured by him with a promise to get work under a project in Darjeeling. Later he took more than Rs 1 crore in multiple installments from us but never fulfilled the promise." On the other hand, Mr Rai called Ribha his childhood friend whom he had invited to coffee at the mall following his return to Siliguri.