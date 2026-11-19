New Delhi: The Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it owned the entire hilltop at Thiruparankundram in Tamil Nadu, opposing a plea by Hindu worshippers seeking permission to light the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp atop a stone pillar near the shrine.

Appearing for the dargah, senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari cited a 1920 civil court ruling to assert the shrine's ownership of the disputed area.

"The entire top of the hill belongs to the dargah. There is no question of lighting the deepam at the top of the hill, where the stone pillar is situated, irrespective of what the distance between the dargah and the stone pillar is," Tiwari told a bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi.

He argued that the hilltop, including the area where the mosque, flagstaff and stone pillar stood, belonged to the dargah.

Tiwari also submitted that the steps leading from Nellithope to the hill were part of the shrine's property under the earlier judicial ruling.

The hearing remained inconclusive and will continue on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government had opposed allowing the lamp to be lit on the stone pillar, arguing that such permission could lead to thousands of survey pillars across the country acquiring a religious character.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, also appearing for the dargah committee, had argued that a single-judge bench of the Madras High Court passed its order without giving the shrine adequate time to file a response.

He also questioned the judge's site visit, alleging that it was conducted without issuing notice to the dargah.

The state government has sought an urgent stay on the High Court's direction, pointing out that the Karthigai Deepam festival falls on November 24.

Without a stay, it submitted, the lamp would have to be lit at the disputed location.