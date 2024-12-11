Darbar Move to Return in J&K After 150 Years: Omar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday reiterated that ‘Darbar Move’, the biannual shifting of the government between Srinagar and Jammu- known as the summer and winter capitals of the erstwhile state- will be restored soon as Jammu’s uniqueness will not be allowed to diminish.

The practice of ‘Dubar Move’ was started by visionary Dogra Maharaja Ranbir Singh for strategic and climatic reasons. It also acted as a bridge between the dissimilar ethnicities of the twin regions over the past nearly 150 years, besides giving a boost to Jammu’s businesses as tens of thousands of government employees and other workforce would shift to the City from the Kashmir Valley along with their families for the winter months to escape the harsh winter back home.

Jammu, scraping the low-lying foothills of the Himalayas, would turn into the seat of government when Srinagar was snowbound and freezing. ‘Darbar Move’ would bring the government back to Srinagar for summer months in May.

However, following the Centre’s revoking J&K’s special status and splitting it up into two Union territories, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha consigned the 150-year-old practice to oblivion. In June 2021, he while announcing to discard the practice had claimed that apart from other difficulties it devours ₹ 200 crores from the state exchequer every year. He also claimed that administration’s complete transition to e-office made it irrelevant and that now both the Jammu and Srinagar secretariats can function normally for twelve months.

While speaking at an event organised by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mr. Abdullah said, “The hallmark of Jammu city was the Darbar Move. For six months, people from Srinagar would work here, creating a lively environment. It fostered interaction between people from both sides of the mountains, whether at Wave Mall, Residency Road, or Gole Market.” He said that his government will resume the Darbar Move in the future as “unfortunately, time constraints prevented us from doing so this time.”

Both National Conference (NC) and Congress had during their campaigning for the recently held J&K Assembly elections promised the people of Jammu that the ‘Darbar Move’ practice will be resumed if the alliance partners are voted to power.

As Jammuites particularly the region’s business community had vehemently criticised Mr. Sinha’s decision, Mr. Abdullah while speaking to reporters in Jammu on Wednesday said, “Darbar move is an issue which I fail to understand why it was not projected during campaigning for assembly polls. The issue gained momentum only after the election result although we have mentioned it in our manifesto and meetings.” He added, “We assure you that the Darbar move will be restored. Jammu has its own importance, and we will not allow its uniqueness to diminish.”

The Omar Abdullah government plans to revisit several other decisions of the Lt. Governor-led administration, most of these after the restoration of J&K’s statehood.