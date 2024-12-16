Damaged Idols Discovered in Well of Reopened Sambhal Temple
In Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, authorities have uncovered damaged idols within a well at the Bhasma Shankar temple, which reopened on December 14 after being closed for 46 years.
The temple's reopening resulted from an extensive anti-encroachment operation aimed at clearing unauthorized structures in the area. During this process, the temple, previously concealed by illegal constructions, was uncovered. Subsequent excavation of a well within the temple premises led to the recovery of three damaged idols, including representations of Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya.
Sambhal Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra stated that debris and soil had filled the well, and the idols were discovered during the clearing process. The area has been secured to facilitate further excavation and preservation efforts. ASP Chandra noted, "There is an idol of Lord Ganesh; the other one seems to be of Lord Kartikeya. More details are being sought."
Following the temple's reopening, devotees have been actively involved in restoring the site. They have painted religious slogans such as 'Om Namah Shivaya' and 'Har Har Mahadeva' on the temple walls. The administration has implemented measures to facilitate worship, including cleaning the premises, restoring electricity connections, and installing CCTV cameras for security.
The Bhasma Shankar temple's reopening after several decades has garnered significant attention. Authorities have reportedly contacted the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct carbon dating of the recovered idols to determine their age and historical significance.