Damaged Idols Discovered in Well of Reopened Sambhal Temple

In Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, authorities have uncovered damaged idols within a well at the Bhasma Shankar temple, which reopened on December 14 after being closed for 46 years.

Discovery During Anti-Encroachment Drive

The temple's reopening resulted from an extensive anti-encroachment operation aimed at clearing unauthorized structures in the area. During this process, the temple, previously concealed by illegal constructions, was uncovered. Subsequent excavation of a well within the temple premises led to the recovery of three damaged idols, including representations of Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya.

Authorities' Response

Sambhal Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra stated that debris and soil had filled the well, and the idols were discovered during the clearing process. The area has been secured to facilitate further excavation and preservation efforts. ASP Chandra noted, "There is an idol of Lord Ganesh; the other one seems to be of Lord Kartikeya. More details are being sought."

Community Engagement

Following the temple's reopening, devotees have been actively involved in restoring the site. They have painted religious slogans such as 'Om Namah Shivaya' and 'Har Har Mahadeva' on the temple walls. The administration has implemented measures to facilitate worship, including cleaning the premises, restoring electricity connections, and installing CCTV cameras for security.

Historical Significance and Future Plans

The Bhasma Shankar temple's reopening after several decades has garnered significant attention. Authorities have reportedly contacted the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct carbon dating of the recovered idols to determine their age and historical significance.

The anti-encroachment drive in Sambhal continues, focusing on reclaiming public spaces and addressing issues such as unauthorized constructions and electricity theft. The discovery of the temple and the idols has added a cultural and historical dimension to the ongoing efforts in the region.